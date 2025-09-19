Friday, September 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES secures rate contract from NTPC

RITES secures rate contract from NTPC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

For hire of diesel locomotives on lease basis

RITES has received a rate contract from NTPC for Hiring of diesel locomotives on lease basis for NTPC power plants across the country. NTPC stations shall place separate purchase orders from time to time within the validity of contract indicating exact requirement, completion period/date, amount etc. for actual execution. The indicative value of this rate contract is Rs 78.65 crore. The value of the actual orders will depend upon the actual requirement of various NTPC stations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patanjali Foods Ltd spurts 0.45%, rises for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd spurts 0.45%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 0.13%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 0.13%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd spurts 2.44%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd spurts 2.44%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda soars 1.65%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda soars 1.65%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon