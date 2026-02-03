Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

RMC Switchgears surged 9.13% to Rs 419 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs 200.86 crore for development of distribution infrastructure works.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for executing works related to the segregation of 11 kV mixed feeders at the Dholpur Circle of Jaipur Discom in Rajasthan. The project is being awarded under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) on a turnkey basis, against RFP JVVNL/RDSS/INFRA/FS/TN-610.

The order is valued at Rs 116.49 crore, and the work scheduled to commence within 15 days from the date of issuance of the letter of intent (LOI) and to be completed as per the project schedule provided by the project authorities.

 

The company also received another order from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for similar distribution infrastructure works involving the segregation of 11 kV mixed-load feeders at the Jhalawar Circle of Jaipur Discom, Rajasthan. This order has been awarded under the RDSS on a turnkey basis against RFP JVVNL/RDSS/INFRA/FS/TN-612.

This second order is valued at Rs 84.38 crore, with work expected to begin within 15 days from the date of the LOI and to be completed as per the prescribed project timeline.

RMC Switchgears clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that both contracts do not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in line with applicable regulatory norms.

Also Read

Board exams 2026

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2026 released at cbse.gov.in; steps to download

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 2,200 pts; Nifty near 25,750; textile, shrimp stocks zoom

ICICI Prudential AMC stock hit a new life-time high on Tuesday.

ICICI Prudential AMC gains 7%, hits new high; stock up 44% from IPO price

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G in Limelight Green

Samsung Galaxy F70e with 6000mAh battery to be launched on Feb 9: Know more

Textile Industry in focus after India US trade deal

Gokaldas to KPR Mill: Textile stocks soar up to 20% on India-US trade deal

The company stated that the receipt of these LOIs strengthens its order book and is expected to contribute positively to its revenue visibility and growth prospects. It added that it will update the stock exchanges on any further material developments, as required under regulations.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

The companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Government notifies Baggage Rules 2026, allows enhanced general free allowance

Government notifies Baggage Rules 2026, allows enhanced general free allowance

Indices trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Indices trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Veedol Corp gains after Q3 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Veedol Corp gains after Q3 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 43 cr

NMDC records 9% YoY increase in iron ore production for January'26

NMDC records 9% YoY increase in iron ore production for January'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKey Sectors to Watch on India US Trade DealIndia US Trade Deal TimelineIndia US Trade DealTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewSpaceX xAI MergerQ3 Results Today