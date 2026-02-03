RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

RMC Switchgears surged 9.13% to Rs 419 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs 200.86 crore for development of distribution infrastructure works.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for executing works related to the segregation of 11 kV mixed feeders at the Dholpur Circle of Jaipur Discom in Rajasthan. The project is being awarded under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) on a turnkey basis, against RFP JVVNL/RDSS/INFRA/FS/TN-610.

The order is valued at Rs 116.49 crore, and the work scheduled to commence within 15 days from the date of issuance of the letter of intent (LOI) and to be completed as per the project schedule provided by the project authorities.

The company also received another order from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for similar distribution infrastructure works involving the segregation of 11 kV mixed-load feeders at the Jhalawar Circle of Jaipur Discom, Rajasthan. This order has been awarded under the RDSS on a turnkey basis against RFP JVVNL/RDSS/INFRA/FS/TN-612.

This second order is valued at Rs 84.38 crore, with work expected to begin within 15 days from the date of the LOI and to be completed as per the prescribed project timeline.

RMC Switchgears clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that both contracts do not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in line with applicable regulatory norms.

The company stated that the receipt of these LOIs strengthens its order book and is expected to contribute positively to its revenue visibility and growth prospects. It added that it will update the stock exchanges on any further material developments, as required under regulations.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

The companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

