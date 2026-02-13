RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.15% to Rs 13.91 crore

Net profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 150.00% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.15% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.918.0842.3427.485.812.264.811.563.601.44

