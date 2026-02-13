RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 72.15% to Rs 13.91 croreNet profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 150.00% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.15% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.918.08 72 OPM %42.3427.48 -PBDT5.812.26 157 PBT4.811.56 208 NP3.601.44 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST