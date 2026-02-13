Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.61% to Rs 804.03 croreNet profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 15.32% to Rs 76.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.61% to Rs 804.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 661.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales804.03661.18 22 OPM %14.8414.22 -PBDT139.2691.69 52 PBT118.8680.85 47 NP76.6466.46 15
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST