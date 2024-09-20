Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rorix Holdings signs MoU with Adani Ports

Rorix Holdings signs MoU with Adani Ports

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
For exploring opportunities to transform commodities trade landscape
Rorix Holdings (Rorix), the Abu Dhabi-based global trade facilitation and finance company, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the UAE-India Business Forum with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports). This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

deloitte

EY employee death fallout: Deloitte forms panel to review people practices

Tata Steel

Tata Steel commissions blast furnace, boosts Kalinganagar capacity

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India hired 9,000 employees in two years to meet needs: Airline chief

edible oil

LIVE: Govt demands explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

Currency, forex market, rupee

RBI net buys $6.93 billion in July; forex reserve reaches new high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon