Rorix Holdings signs MoU with Adani Ports

Rorix Holdings (Rorix), the Abu Dhabi-based global trade facilitation and finance company, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the UAE-India Business Forum with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports). This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem.