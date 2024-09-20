Tata Steel commissions India's largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar

Tata Steel today successfully commissioned India's largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar, Odisha. With a total investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar will take the total capacity at the site from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA. The new facility was inaugurated by T. V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, in the presence of senior leaders of the Company. The new blast furnace will significantly boost the plant's overall production capabilities, allowing Tata Steel to meet the growing demands of various industries, including automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence. It will also provide advantages in specific areas like oil & gas, lifting & excavation, and construction. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With the Phase II expansion, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination in India for Tata Steel, with a total cumulated investment of over Rs 100,000 crore in the last 10 years.

The new blast furnace, with a volume of 5,870 m3 , is equipped with state-of-the-art features for long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process. This blast furnace will utilise four top combustion stoves, a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production. In a first for Tata Steel, a dry gas cleaning plant has been installed to maximise energy recovery from by-product gas. The world's largest Top Gas Recovery Turbine (TRT) of 35 MW power generation capacity will help with the recovery of an additional 10% of energy. An evaporative cooling system is being employed for the first time in an Indian blast furnace, optimising space footprint while lowering specific water and power consumption by approximately 20% compared to conventional designs. The blast furnace will also have a zero-process water discharge plan with rainwater harvesting.

