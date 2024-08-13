Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 87.24 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Zeal Aqua declined 1.10% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 87.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.87.2479.995.734.212.772.170.900.910.900.91