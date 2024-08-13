Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 87.24 croreNet profit of Zeal Aqua declined 1.10% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 87.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.2479.99 9 OPM %5.734.21 -PBDT2.772.17 28 PBT0.900.91 -1 NP0.900.91 -1
