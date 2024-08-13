Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 9.62 croreNet profit of Kumar Autocast declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.6210.69 -10 OPM %1.772.81 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.05 -20
