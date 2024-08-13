Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 9.62 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.6210.691.772.810.160.180.050.050.040.05