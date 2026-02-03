Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.55% to Rs 129.93 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 4.04% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 71.55% to Rs 129.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.129.9375.7413.2319.0111.8610.108.357.405.415.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News