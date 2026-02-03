Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 71.55% to Rs 129.93 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 4.04% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 71.55% to Rs 129.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales129.9375.74 72 OPM %13.2319.01 -PBDT11.8610.10 17 PBT8.357.40 13 NP5.415.20 4

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

