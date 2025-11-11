Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 83.99 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 69.55% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 83.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.9974.00 14 OPM %16.4312.38 -PBDT11.828.17 45 PBT9.626.33 52 NP7.464.40 70
