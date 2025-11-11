Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 1237.87 croreNet profit of Power Mech Projects rose 11.70% to Rs 74.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 1237.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1035.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1237.871035.49 20 OPM %11.8211.88 -PBDT128.79114.21 13 PBT111.37100.90 10 NP74.9267.07 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content