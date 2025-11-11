Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 506.20 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine rose 0.33% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 506.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 501.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales506.20501.10 1 OPM %22.6422.23 -PBDT132.60130.20 2 PBT124.60124.10 0 NP91.2090.90 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content