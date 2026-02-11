Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 71.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 72.70 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps rose 71.21% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 72.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.7072.6918.6715.4613.5710.219.395.186.783.96

