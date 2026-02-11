Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 71.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 71.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 72.70 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps rose 71.21% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 72.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.7072.69 0 OPM %18.6715.46 -PBDT13.5710.21 33 PBT9.395.18 81 NP6.783.96 71

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

