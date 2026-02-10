Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 18.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 1107.06 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 18.45% to Rs 97.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 1107.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1183.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1107.061183.79 -6 OPM %13.2210.97 -PBDT157.84129.19 22 PBT135.21106.95 26 NP97.7082.48 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

