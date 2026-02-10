Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 18.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 1107.06 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 18.45% to Rs 97.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 1107.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1183.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1107.061183.7913.2210.97157.84129.19135.21106.9597.7082.48

