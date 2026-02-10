Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 32.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 162.25 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering declined 32.45% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 162.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales162.25135.58 20 OPM %11.3817.83 -PBDT18.8522.95 -18 PBT14.4818.19 -20 NP8.8913.16 -32

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 35.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 215.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

