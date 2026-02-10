Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 32.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 162.25 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering declined 32.45% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 162.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.162.25135.5811.3817.8318.8522.9514.4818.198.8913.16

