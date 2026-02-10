Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net Loss of Suvidhaa Infoserve reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.801.28 -38 OPM %-245.00-85.94 -PBDT-1.96-1.10 -78 PBT-2.17-3.19 32 NP-2.17-3.19 32

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 32.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 35.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 215.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

