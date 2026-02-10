Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 587.56 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 19.56% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 587.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 530.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.587.56530.8118.2317.6998.3089.9376.2368.9440.3050.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News