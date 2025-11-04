Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Route Mobile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 1119.42 crore

Net loss of Route Mobile reported to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 101.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 1119.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1113.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1119.421113.41 1 OPM %12.1412.15 -PBDT160.74153.36 5 PBT137.87131.06 5 NP-21.21101.27 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 9th property in Uttarakhand

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 9th property in Uttarakhand

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Bharti Airtel gains after Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Bharti Airtel gains after Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks USD 150 million technology ownership transfer agreement with Israel-based tech firm

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks USD 150 million technology ownership transfer agreement with Israel-based tech firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon