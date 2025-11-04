Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks USD 150 million technology ownership transfer agreement with Israel-based tech firm

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks USD 150 million technology ownership transfer agreement with Israel-based tech firm

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

To co-develop edge-AI chip hardware design and manufacture semiconductors in India

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has announced the signing of a Technology Ownership Transfer (ToT) Agreement potentially valued at approximately USD 150 million with an Israel-based technology company to co-develop edge AI chips advanced semiconductor systems designed to power the next generation of AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) and industrial automation applications.

The agreement value of USD 150 million includes a five-year strategic investment plan by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) covering technology integration, product development, and manufacturing setup in India, along with revenue sharing to the Israel technology partner for hardware design transfer and intellectual property rights.

 

Under this ToT partnership, the Israel firm will provide the core hardware architecture and reference design, while BCSSL will own and develop the entire software stack, including system firmware, AI middleware, and application frameworks, thereby solidifying complete technology ownership and intellectual property control on Indian soil.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

