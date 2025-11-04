Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 9th property in Uttarakhand

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has launched its latest managed property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand.

The company said this launch marks another milestone in the brands expansion across northern India and further reinforces its presence in Uttarakhand, where it currently has eight operational and nine upcoming properties.

Located in the Doon Valley at the foothills of the Himalayas, The property features contemporary interiors, seamless service, and a hint of the brands signature lemon fragrance. It offers 98 vibrant rooms and suites, Citrus Caf a multicuisine restaurant, and banquet spaces including Tangerine 1 and Tangerine 2. The hotel shares its premises with the Mall of Dehradun, the largest mall in Uttarakhand, which houses high-end national and international brands.

 

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, With the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, Dehradun, we are pleased to extend our signature comfort and warmth to travellers visiting Dehradun where we already have two hotels. Its prime location will give the guests multiple recreation and shopping options.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 167.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Bharti Airtel gains after Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks USD 150 million technology ownership transfer agreement with Israel-based tech firm

VRL Logistics gains after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 49.9 cr

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

