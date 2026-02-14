Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs management contract for Regenta Z in Vrindavan

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels continues its strategic expansion into India's high-growth religious tourism sector with the signing of a management contract for Regenta Z - Vrindavan, Mathura. This new property marks a significant addition to the group's portfolio, catering to the rising demand for branded hospitality in one of India's most sacred destinations.

Located approximately 6 km from the renowned Prem Mandir and 10 km from the Mathura Railway Station, the hotel is ideally positioned for pilgrims and leisure travelers. The Greenfield project is scheduled for handover in April 2027 and will operate under the contemporary Regenta Z brand, which is tailored for efficient, high-quality hospitality in boutique settings.

 

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

