Ashoka Buildcon secures public works project in Republic of Liberia

Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance for the project 'upgrading of the Road from Nrowkia (Sasstown Jn) to Barclayville and Nrowkia (Sasstown Jn) to Sasstown and Part of Nrowkia (Sasstown Jn) to Nipleppo road Project in Republic of Liberia'. The accepted bid project cost is USD 45,276,621.07

