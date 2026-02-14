Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma receives CDSCO approval for launch of Semaglutide in India

Natco Pharma receives CDSCO approval for launch of Semaglutide in India

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Natco Pharma received approval for Semaglutide from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India. NATCO will launch the product in the India market in March'26.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Ammonium Lactate Cream, 12%

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Ammonium Lactate Cream, 12%

Titagarh Rail Systems Q3 PAT drops 23% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems Q3 PAT drops 23% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the December 2025 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today