Titagarh Rail Systems Q3 PAT drops 23% YoY to Rs 48 cr
Titagarh Rail Systems' consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25.
Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Profit before tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 65.15 crore in Q3 FY26, down 26.40% year on year.
Total expenses fell 7.13% to Rs 770.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 643.33 crore, down 7.83% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 30.61 crore, up 40.41% YoY.
On segmental front, revenue from freight rail systems stood at Rs 665.70 crore (down 21.93% YoY) and revenue from passenger rail systems stood at Rs 166.36 crore (up 236.82% YoY), during the quarter.
Also Read
Titagarh Rail Systems is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, Metro Trains, Train Electricals, Steel Castings, Specialised Equipments & Bridges, Ships, etc. The Company caters to both domestic and export market.
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems slipped 1.65% to end at Rs 765.05 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST