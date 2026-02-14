Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.51% to Rs 28.34 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 29.61% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.3422.5812.3133.137.558.616.697.355.344.12

