Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a new leisure property in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The upcoming Regenta Hotel, Jodhpur will be operated under a hotel management agreement, reinforcing ROHL's asset-light expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in culturally significant leisure destinations across India.

The 200-key all-suite property is strategically located near the Jodhpur High Court at Shatabdi Circle on New Pali Road, offering seamless access to the city's key commercial districts and heritage attractions. Spread across 3,623 sq. m., the hotel is being developed as a leisure-focused destination catering to travellers seeking enhanced comfort, longer stays, and immersive experiences in the Blue City.

 

The hotel is scheduled to open by December 2029. Regenta Hotel, Jodhpur will feature expansive conference and banquet facilities, a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant, and a rooftop pool bar, positioning it as a preferred venue for leisure stays, destination weddings, celebrations, and premium social and corporate events.

The property is being developed in partnership with Jodhana Real Home & Shreeyukt and will offer spacious suite accommodations, curated dining experiences, comprehensive banqueting and event spaces, and wellness-oriented amenities, making it well-suited for leisure travellers, weddings, destination events, and high-end social gatherings.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

