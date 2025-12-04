Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 77.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 831.70 croreNet profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 77.95% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 831.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 815.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales831.70815.73 2 OPM %1.686.55 -PBDT14.6065.26 -78 PBT14.6065.26 -78 NP10.6948.48 -78
