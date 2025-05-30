Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.16% to Rs 7.48 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 17.53% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.54% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 23.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.486.98 7 23.1923.42 -1 OPM %26.3425.79 -17.6824.47 - PBDT2.792.28 22 5.436.62 -18 PBT2.492.01 24 4.265.60 -24 NP1.811.54 18 3.104.22 -27
