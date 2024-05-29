RRIL consolidated net profit declines 66.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.21% to Rs 26.24 croreNet profit of RRIL declined 66.47% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.21% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.21% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.39% to Rs 95.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
