STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 23.40 crore
Net loss of STL Global reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 86.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.4020.27 15 86.79100.63 -14 OPM %-1.582.61 --0.602.33 - PBDT-0.510.54 PL -1.231.90 PL PBT-0.870.14 PL -2.630.32 PL NP-0.760.07 PL -2.580.22 PL
First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

