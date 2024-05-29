Business Standard
Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 9.61% to Rs 51.66 crore
Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 55.34% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.62% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 186.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.6657.15 -10 186.31172.41 8 OPM %15.5116.68 -16.1517.88 - PBDT9.076.22 46 23.4918.47 27 PBT5.342.85 87 11.497.37 56 NP1.172.62 -55 5.246.86 -24
First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

