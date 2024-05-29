Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.61% to Rs 51.66 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 23.62% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 186.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 55.34% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.