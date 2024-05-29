SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 1.17 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 19.82% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 30.68% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.171.073.183.1584.6294.3975.1667.940.730.751.391.040.730.751.391.040.610.881.331.11