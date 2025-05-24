RRIL consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 30.51 croreNet profit of RRIL rose 14.86% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 30.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.72% to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 112.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.5126.24 16 112.8695.21 19 OPM %10.035.72 -7.406.31 - PBDT3.442.72 26 10.688.88 20 PBT3.032.56 18 9.617.71 25 NP2.011.75 15 6.855.77 19
