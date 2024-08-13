Business Standard
Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 139.46% to Rs 5.34 crore
Net Loss of Rudra Ecovation reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 139.46% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.342.23 139 OPM %0.56-39.91 -PBDT0-1.21 100 PBT-0.29-1.52 81 NP-0.26-1.75 85
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

