RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 89.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.81% to Rs 84.67 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of RKEC Projects rose 89.64% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.81% to Rs 84.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.84.6738.5215.8721.349.455.997.314.005.312.80