RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 89.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 119.81% to Rs 84.67 crore
Net profit of RKEC Projects rose 89.64% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.81% to Rs 84.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales84.6738.52 120 OPM %15.8721.34 -PBDT9.455.99 58 PBT7.314.00 83 NP5.312.80 90
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

