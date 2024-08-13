Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit rises 39.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 30.36 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 39.99% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 30.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.3622.2197.2796.9829.5321.3929.5321.3922.0915.78