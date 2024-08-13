A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.153.22 29 OPM %4.104.66 -PBDT0.130.08 63 PBT0.090.04 125 NP0.070.04 75
