A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.153.224.104.660.130.080.090.040.070.04