Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 128.25 crore
Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 11.82% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 128.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.25138.16 -7 OPM %8.177.13 -PBDT6.336.34 0 PBT4.964.92 1 NP3.884.40 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tiktok

TikTok compares itself to foreign-owned media in fight against sale or ban

Premier League full schedule

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may see higher opening; GIFT Nifty rises 190 points

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Modi, Narendra Modi

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon