Runit Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore
Net profit of Runit Investments Company reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 OPM %-187.50-11.11 -PBDT0.150.02 650 PBT0.12-0.01 LP NP0.14-0.01 LP
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

