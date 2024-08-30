Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Port Shipping Company standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Port Shipping Company standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore
Net profit of Port Shipping Company declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %100.0083.33 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.030.04 -25
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

