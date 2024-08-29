ITI bags order from State Election Commission of West Bengal

For supply of 500 sets of Electronic Voting Machines

The indigenous Multi Post EVM was designed and developed by ITI as per the specifications finalized by SEC/Technical Evaluation Committee, and was approved by standing committee of State Election Commissioners. This Multi Post EVMs can be used for conducting the local body elections at Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations, or at any institutions where democratic elections are needed. This EVM machine can also be used as a Single Post machine for meeting the requirements of Lok Sabha/Assembly elections.

ITI has bagged its first Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of Electronic Voting Machines after the successful demonstration to the SEC at Kolkata.