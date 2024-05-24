Business Standard
Rupa &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 28.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 1.55% to Rs 399.28 crore
Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 28.32% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 399.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.87% to Rs 69.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 1210.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1137.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales399.28405.56 -2 1210.531137.26 6 OPM %10.126.74 -9.677.82 - PBDT40.5127.38 48 113.2482.49 37 PBT36.7924.10 53 98.5169.23 42 NP24.2418.89 28 69.7853.73 30
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

