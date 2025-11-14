Rupa & Company standalone net profit declines 21.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 318.90 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company declined 21.37% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 318.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 292.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales318.90292.02 9 OPM %6.969.71 -PBDT23.2127.61 -16 PBT19.5023.96 -19 NP14.3918.30 -21
