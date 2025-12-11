Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee plunges to fresh lifetime lows

Rupee plunges to fresh lifetime lows

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee plunged 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid uncertainty over the India-US trade deal. Moreover, prevailing risk-averse market sentiment and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit. The Indian rupee that slipped past Rs 90 per dollar mark early in December fell further to hit a fresh record low at the spot interbank market today. INR dropped to a new low of 90.48 today. Weakness in dollar and positive local equities is seen supporting the local unit at lower levels. After three successive days of losses, Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty50 closed higher on Thursday, lifted by the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rate by 25 basis points. The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped to 84.150.19 after a positive start, but recovered swiftly and gained in strength as the day progressed to eventually settle with a gain of 426.86 points or 0.51% at 84,818.13. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which dropped to 25,693.25 after opening at 25,771.40, ended the session with a gain of 140.55 points or 0.55% at 25,898.55. Moreover, absence of any US-India trade deal even as we come to year end is also seen weighing on the counter.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 427 pts higher; Nifty ends near 25,900 level; VIX slides 4.69%

Sensex settles 427 pts higher; Nifty ends near 25,900 level; VIX slides 4.69%

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon