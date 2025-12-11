Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
SEAMEC has entered into a subcontract with G R Infraprojects for Charter Hire of the company's Vessel SEAMEC III for deploying in second season subsea installation and diving works in Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project - Group A (PRP-VIII A) and DSF II Project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on lumpsum basis.

The tenure of the subcontract is for 150 days. The total value of the subcontract is approximately USD 16.72 million exclusive of GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Corona Remedies IPO ends with subscription of 137.04 times

Corona Remedies IPO ends with subscription of 137.04 times

Amit Shah slams opposition in heated Lok Sabha debate on voter list cleanup

Amit Shah slams opposition in heated Lok Sabha debate on voter list cleanup

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon