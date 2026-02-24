Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Healthcare Global Enterprises board approves terms of rights issue

Healthcare Global Enterprises board approves terms of rights issue

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

On 24 February 2026

The board of Healthcare Global Enterprises at its meeting held on 24 February 2025 has approved the terms of rights issue:

Instrument: Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 82,94,566 Rights Equity Shares each for an amount aggregating to Rs 424.68 crore (assuming full subscription and payment of call monies).

Rights Issue Price: Rs 512 (Rupees Five Hundred and Twelve only) per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 502 (Rupees Five Hundred and Two only) per Rights Equity Share)

Concept of Rights Entitlement: The shareholders holding equity shares of the Company as on the Record date (eligible equity shareholders) will be entitled to Rights Entitlement (REs). REs shall be credited prior to the issue opening date, in the respective demat account of the eligible equity shareholders (RE Holders) under the ISIN: INE075I20017. The Company has made necessary arrangements with NSDL and CDSL for credit of REs in the respective demat account of the eligible equity shareholders. RE holders can apply for Rights Issue or renounce the REs in full or in part.

 

Record date: 02 March 2026

Issue opening date: 11 March 2026

Issue closing date: 25 March 2026

Date of listing of rights issue: 01 April 2026

Rights Entitlement Ratio: The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 1 (One) Rights Equity Shares for every 17 (Seventeen) fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the Record Date.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

