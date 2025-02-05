Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags Koratpur-Singapur road doubling project worth Rs 404 cr

RVNL bags Koratpur-Singapur road doubling project worth Rs 404 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received construction order worth Rs 404.40 crore for Koratpur-Singapur road doubling project in Odisha from East Coast Railway.

The said project includes execution of 27 major bridges (22 major bridges & 5 ROBs) and earth work in formation of approaches, protection works and other associated miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project in Waltair Divison.

The project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Meanwhile, the company's board is scheduled to meet on 12 February 2025, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company had reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.73% to settle at Rs 400.20 on Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Birla Corporation approves early redemption of NCDs

Board of Birla Corporation approves early redemption of NCDs

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies to list on NSE

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies to list on NSE

Metropolis Healthcare appoints Sameer Patel as Chief Financial Officer

Metropolis Healthcare appoints Sameer Patel as Chief Financial Officer

KFin Technologies allots 53,553 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 53,553 equity shares under ESOP

India has made significant progress in mobile and electronics manufacturing to become 2nd largest mobile manufacturing country

India has made significant progress in mobile and electronics manufacturing to become 2nd largest mobile manufacturing country

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi election 2025 LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon