Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL edges higher after receiving LoA for Rs 3,622-crore project from BSNL

RVNL edges higher after receiving LoA for Rs 3,622-crore project from BSNL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) jumped 4.56% to Rs 388.85 after the company announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for a project worth Rs 3,622.14 crore.

In November 2024, a consortium led by RVNL, along with HFCL and Aerial Telecom Solutions, had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for this project.

The project involves the development, upgrade, and ongoing operation and maintenance of the BharatNet middle mile network.

This design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) project has a 3-year construction period, followed by a 10-year maintenance contract.

The maintenance fee will be 5.5% of the capital expenditure (capex) annually for the first 5 years and 6.5% annually for the subsequent 5 years.

 

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani group shares soar up to 9% as Hindenburg says 'it is shutting down'

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack during robbery attempt at home

Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden, US-Israel, Gaza Conflict

Watch: Gazans celebrate as Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal brings hope

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 77,050; BSE Mid, Smallcap gain over 1%, PSB, Realty lead

China-Vietnam

Vietnam mulls removing barriers for China-made aircraft to be operational

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company had reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda Spurts 2.46%

Bank of Baroda Spurts 2.46%

Market opens on a firm note; Nifty above 23,300

Market opens on a firm note; Nifty above 23,300

Adani Commodities divests 13.51% stake in Adani Wilmar

Adani Commodities divests 13.51% stake in Adani Wilmar

Global gains likely to boost domestic stocks

Global gains likely to boost domestic stocks

Gensol Engineering and Refex eVeelz announces strategic tie-up

Gensol Engineering and Refex eVeelz announces strategic tie-up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon