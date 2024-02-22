Sensex (    %)
                        
RVNL JV emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 174-cr project

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that RVNL-SALASAR JV has emerged as lowest (L-1) bidder for a tender floated by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company worth Rs 173.99 crore.
The scope of work involves construction of 132 kV and 220 kV transmission lines and associated feeder bays on total turnkey basis in Eastern Madhya Pradesh.
The said project is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and the project is to be executed in a JV, of which RVNLs share is 51% and Salasar Techno Engineerings share is 49%.
The project is to be completed in a period of 18 months.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 260.35 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

