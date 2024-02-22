Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas stocks slide

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 213.43 points or 0.75% at 28361.22 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.48%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.25%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.06%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.53%), Linde India Ltd (up 0.38%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.94%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.72%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.11%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 115.44 or 0.16% at 72507.65.
The Nifty 50 index was down 38.45 points or 0.17% at 22016.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.68 points or 0.28% at 45669.57.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.72 points or 0.32% at 13490.99.
On BSE,1821 shares were trading in green, 1948 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

